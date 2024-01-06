The St. Louis Blues, including Torey Krug, are in action Saturday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Krug's props? Here is some information to help you.

Torey Krug vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Krug Season Stats Insights

Krug has averaged 21:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Krug has a goal in one of his 37 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Krug has a point in 13 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points four times.

In 13 of 37 games this year, Krug has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 40% that Krug hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Krug has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Krug Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 37 Games 2 17 Points 1 1 Goals 1 16 Assists 0

