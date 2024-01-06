The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to extend a six-game win run when they host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken 13 games in a row.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
  • Tennessee has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 74th.
  • The 77.8 points per game the Volunteers score are 10 more points than the Rebels allow (67.8).
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 67.8 points, it is 9-1.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (37.2%).
  • Ole Miss has compiled a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.2% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 77th.
  • The Rebels average 13.1 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (64.3).
  • Ole Miss has an 11-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
  • The Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.7 when playing on the road.
  • Tennessee made 7.6 threes per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged away from home (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% at home and 32.6% away from home.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Ole Miss scored 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.8.
  • At home, the Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.8.
  • Ole Miss knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center
12/21/2023 Tarleton State W 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/2/2024 Norfolk State W 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Troy W 74-53 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/23/2023 Southern Miss W 89-72 Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/31/2023 Bryant W 95-78 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/6/2024 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 Florida - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/13/2024 Vanderbilt - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

