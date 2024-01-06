The Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) meet the Valparaiso Beacons (2-8) in a clash of MVC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Southern Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Laniah Randle: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Quierra Love: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Leah Earnest: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Olivia Brown: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Saniya Jackson: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Nevaeh Jackson: 4.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Ava Interrante: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

