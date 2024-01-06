Saturday's contest at Banterra Center has the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-7) matching up with the Valparaiso Beacons (2-10) at 5:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 76-58 win, as our model heavily favors Southern Illinois.

In their last game on Thursday, the Salukis suffered a 66-59 loss to UIC.

Southern Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Southern Illinois vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 76, Valparaiso 58

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

Against the Charlotte 49ers on November 23, the Salukis captured their best win of the season, a 55-52 victory.

Southern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

55-52 over Charlotte (No. 110) on November 23

75-67 at home over Saint Louis (No. 187) on December 9

66-55 over George Washington (No. 188) on November 24

85-70 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 298) on November 7

77-53 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 323) on December 6

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 16.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 STL, 50 FG%

16.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 STL, 50 FG% Quierra Love: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 40.2 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)

8.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 40.2 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43) Seairra Hughes: 9.5 PTS, 48.1 FG%

9.5 PTS, 48.1 FG% Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

5.3 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Jaidynn Mason: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis average 66.9 points per game (169th in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per contest (270th in college basketball). They have a -16 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

