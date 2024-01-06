What are Southern Illinois' chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Southern Illinois ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 1-2 NR NR 223

Southern Illinois' best wins

Southern Illinois beat the Charlotte 49ers (No. 82-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 55-52 win on November 23 -- its best win of the season. Laniah Randle amassed a team-leading 22 points with five rebounds and one assist in the matchup versus Charlotte.

Next best wins

75-67 at home over Saint Louis (No. 196/RPI) on December 9

66-55 over George Washington (No. 218/RPI) on November 24

85-70 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 307/RPI) on November 7

75-66 at home over Valparaiso (No. 338/RPI) on January 6

77-53 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 350/RPI) on December 6

Southern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Southern Illinois is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Southern Illinois has been given the 151st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Salukis' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

SIU has 17 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Southern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Illinois State Redbirds vs. Southern Illinois Salukis

Illinois State Redbirds vs. Southern Illinois Salukis Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

