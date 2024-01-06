When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Southern Illinois be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Southern Illinois ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 3-1 NR NR 119

Southern Illinois' best wins

In terms of its best win this season, Southern Illinois took down the Belmont Bruins at home on January 2. The final score was 73-63. Xavier Johnson dropped a team-best 32 points with three rebounds and five assists in the game versus Belmont.

Next best wins

101-62 at home over Saint Louis (No. 150/RPI) on December 2

71-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 180/RPI) on January 6

62-50 at home over UIC (No. 193/RPI) on December 30

91-68 at home over Queens (No. 222/RPI) on November 10

76-63 at home over North Dakota State (No. 226/RPI) on December 19

Southern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

The Salukis have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Southern Illinois is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Salukis are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Southern Illinois is playing the 190th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Salukis have 10 games left versus teams over .500. They have 13 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

SIU's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Southern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons vs. Southern Illinois Salukis

Valparaiso Beacons vs. Southern Illinois Salukis Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

