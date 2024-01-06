The Southern Illinois Salukis (10-4, 2-1 MVC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Redbird Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Salukis are shooting 47.2% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.6% the Redbirds' opponents have shot this season.
  • Southern Illinois is 8-2 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the country, the Salukis rank 344th.
  • The Salukis' 75.3 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 69.2 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69.2 points, Southern Illinois is 9-1.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern Illinois put up more points at home (70.2 per game) than on the road (64.1) last season.
  • At home, the Salukis conceded 57.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away (66.0).
  • Beyond the arc, Southern Illinois sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.0%) than at home (33.8%) as well.

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Southern Indiana W 81-50 Banterra Center
12/30/2023 UIC W 62-50 Banterra Center
1/2/2024 Belmont W 73-63 Banterra Center
1/6/2024 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
1/10/2024 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
1/13/2024 Drake - Banterra Center

