The Southern Illinois Salukis (10-4, 2-1 MVC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Redbird Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

The Salukis are shooting 47.2% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.6% the Redbirds' opponents have shot this season.

Southern Illinois is 8-2 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the country, the Salukis rank 344th.

The Salukis' 75.3 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 69.2 the Redbirds give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.2 points, Southern Illinois is 9-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois put up more points at home (70.2 per game) than on the road (64.1) last season.

At home, the Salukis conceded 57.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away (66.0).

Beyond the arc, Southern Illinois sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.0%) than at home (33.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule