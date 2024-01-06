Saturday's contest features the Southern Illinois Salukis (10-4, 2-1 MVC) and the Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) squaring off at Redbird Arena (on January 6) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-66 victory for Southern Illinois.

There is no line set for the game.

Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 73, Illinois State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-7.0)

Southern Illinois (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 138.4

Other MVC Predictions

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis outscore opponents by 11.9 points per game (posting 75.3 points per game, 182nd in college basketball, and conceding 63.4 per contest, 25th in college basketball) and have a +166 scoring differential.

The 33.5 rebounds per game Southern Illinois accumulates rank 309th in the country. Their opponents collect 32.9.

Southern Illinois makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball) at a 38.0% rate (23rd in college basketball), compared to the 4.9 per game its opponents make, at a 27.0% rate.

Southern Illinois and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Salukis commit 10.3 per game (58th in college basketball) and force 11.0 (275th in college basketball).

