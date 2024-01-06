SEC Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEC squads will be on Saturday's college basketball schedule in seven games, including the Kentucky Wildcats playing the Florida Gators.
SEC Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks
|12:00 PM ET
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators
|12:30 PM ET
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Bulldogs at Missouri Tigers
|1:00 PM ET
|SECN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Auburn Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
|2:00 PM ET
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Commodores
|3:30 PM ET
|SECN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Ole Miss Rebels at Tennessee Volunteers
|6:00 PM ET
|SECN (Live stream on Fubo)
|LSU Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies
|8:30 PM ET
|SECN (Live stream on Fubo)
