How to Watch San Diego State vs. UNLV on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) take a five-game win streak into a home contest versus the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC), winners of three straight. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: CBS
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- San Diego State has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the 115th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 217th.
- The Aztecs average 77.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 68.1 the Rebels allow.
- San Diego State is 10-1 when scoring more than 68.1 points.
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
- This season, UNLV has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 203rd.
- The Rebels' 77.5 points per game are 12 more points than the 65.5 the Aztecs allow.
- UNLV has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively San Diego State has fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 77.7 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Aztecs have played better at home this season, giving up 58.6 points per game, compared to 72.3 on the road.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, San Diego State has fared better at home this year, sinking 7.7 per game, compared to 7.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it has produced a 31.4% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.6% mark on the road.
UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNLV scored more points at home (74.9 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
- At home, the Rebels conceded 69.3 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).
- At home, UNLV knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 fewer than it averaged away (8.7). UNLV's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than away (36.3%) too.
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Stanford
|W 74-60
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/29/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|W 84-74
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|Fresno State
|W 74-47
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/6/2024
|UNLV
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/9/2024
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|1/13/2024
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Hofstra
|W 74-56
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/31/2023
|Carroll (MT)
|W 87-51
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/2/2024
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 112-56
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/6/2024
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|1/9/2024
|New Mexico
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/13/2024
|Utah State
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
