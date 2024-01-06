Robert Thomas will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes play on Saturday at PNC Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Thomas interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Robert Thomas vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas has averaged 20:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +14).

Thomas has scored a goal in a game 14 times this year over 37 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Thomas has a point in 26 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points 11 times.

Thomas has an assist in 17 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability that Thomas hits the over on his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Thomas has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thomas Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 37 Games 2 41 Points 1 16 Goals 0 25 Assists 1

