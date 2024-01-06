Pendleton County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Pendleton County, Kentucky today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Pendleton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benton High School at Pendleton County High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
