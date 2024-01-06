Pavel Buchnevich will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes play at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Does a wager on Buchnevich interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Buchnevich has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 18:39 on the ice per game.

In Buchnevich's 35 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Buchnevich has a point in 17 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points nine times.

Buchnevich has an assist in 13 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Buchnevich hits the over on his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Buchnevich going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 118 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 35 Games 2 29 Points 2 12 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

