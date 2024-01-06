Can we anticipate Nathan Walker lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues play the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nathan Walker score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker 2022-23 stats and insights

Walker scored in two of 56 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He did not score versus the Hurricanes last season in two games (four shots).

Walker produced no points on the power play last season.

Walker averaged 0.5 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 4.7%.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Hurricanes conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. They averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

