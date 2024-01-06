Will Nathan Walker Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 6?
Can we anticipate Nathan Walker lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues play the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nathan Walker score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Walker 2022-23 stats and insights
- Walker scored in two of 56 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- He did not score versus the Hurricanes last season in two games (four shots).
- Walker produced no points on the power play last season.
- Walker averaged 0.5 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 4.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Hurricanes conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
- The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. They averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.