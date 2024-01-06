Can we count on Murray State to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Murray State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Murray State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 3-0 NR NR 80

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State's best wins

Murray State, in its signature win of the season, beat the Illinois State Redbirds 90-55 on January 6. That signature win versus Illinois State featured a team-leading 19 points from Briley Pena. Trinity White, with 18 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

93-85 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 186/RPI) on December 9

108-78 at home over Bellarmine (No. 204/RPI) on November 21

93-73 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 206/RPI) on December 1

98-79 at home over Little Rock (No. 227/RPI) on December 14

88-75 at home over UT Martin (No. 260/RPI) on November 28

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Murray State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, Murray State has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Racers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Murray State has drawn the 274th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Racers' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams over .500.

Murray St has 17 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Murray State's next game

Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores vs. Murray State Racers

Indiana State Sycamores vs. Murray State Racers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Murray State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.