When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Murray State be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Murray State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Murray State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 3-1 NR NR 250

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State's best wins

Murray State beat the Bradley Braves (No. 57-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 79-72 win on November 29 -- its best win of the season. Jacobi Wood, as the leading scorer in the win over Bradley, dropped 19 points, while Rob Perry was second on the team with 19.

Next best wins

81-59 on the road over Evansville (No. 117/RPI) on January 6

85-73 at home over UIC (No. 193/RPI) on January 2

78-72 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 298/RPI) on November 10

75-54 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 300/RPI) on December 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Murray State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-5 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Racers are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

According to the RPI, Murray State has five losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Murray State has been handed the 164th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Racers have 10 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are over .500, and none against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Murray St has 10 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Murray State's next game

Matchup: Missouri State Bears vs. Murray State Racers

Missouri State Bears vs. Murray State Racers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Murray State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.