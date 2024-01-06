Saturday's game that pits the Murray State Racers (9-2) versus the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) at CFSB Center has a projected final score of 82-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Murray State, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM on January 6.

The Racers came out on top in their most recent matchup 99-52 against Bradley on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Murray State vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 82, Illinois State 76

Murray State Schedule Analysis

The Racers defeated the Austin Peay Governors in a 93-85 win on December 9. It was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Murray State is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Murray State 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 189) on December 9

93-73 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 204) on December 1

88-75 at home over UT Martin (No. 224) on November 28

98-79 at home over Little Rock (No. 228) on December 14

108-78 at home over Bellarmine (No. 309) on November 21

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 18.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

18.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 53.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Ava Learn: 13.0 PTS, 61.9 FG%

13.0 PTS, 61.9 FG% Hannah McKay: 11.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

11.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Haven Ford: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers have a +197 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.9 points per game. They're putting up 94.3 points per game to rank second in college basketball and are allowing 76.4 per outing to rank 340th in college basketball.

The Racers are putting up 100.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 14.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (86.6).

In 2023-24, Murray State is allowing 68.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 86.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.