The Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) welcome in the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) after victories in six straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Murray State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, two percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Purple Aces have averaged.

This season, Murray State has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Racers are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Purple Aces sit at 268th.

The Racers' 72.5 points per game are only 0.4 more points than the 72.1 the Purple Aces give up to opponents.

Murray State is 5-3 when it scores more than 72.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

At home Murray State is putting up 76.1 points per game, 9.1 more than it is averaging on the road (67).

In 2023-24 the Racers are allowing 2.5 fewer points per game at home (71) than away (73.5).

Murray State knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (35.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule