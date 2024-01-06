The Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) welcome in the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) after victories in six straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Murray State vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, two percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Purple Aces have averaged.
  • This season, Murray State has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Racers are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Purple Aces sit at 268th.
  • The Racers' 72.5 points per game are only 0.4 more points than the 72.1 the Purple Aces give up to opponents.
  • Murray State is 5-3 when it scores more than 72.1 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Murray State is putting up 76.1 points per game, 9.1 more than it is averaging on the road (67).
  • In 2023-24 the Racers are allowing 2.5 fewer points per game at home (71) than away (73.5).
  • Murray State knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (35.4%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 SMU L 92-65 CFSB Center
12/30/2023 Middle Tennessee W 75-54 CFSB Center
1/2/2024 UIC W 85-73 CFSB Center
1/6/2024 @ Evansville - Ford Center
1/10/2024 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
1/14/2024 Northern Iowa - CFSB Center

