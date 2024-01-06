The Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) will look to stop a five-game road skid when squaring off against the Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Morehead State vs. Tennessee State matchup.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Morehead State Moneyline Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Morehead State (-9.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Morehead State (-8.5) 143.5 -620 +430 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends

Morehead State is 10-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of eight out of the Eagles' 13 games this season have hit the over.

Tennessee State has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

