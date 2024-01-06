Saturday's game features the Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) and the Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) squaring off at Ellis T. Johnson Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-68 victory for heavily favored Morehead State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead, Kentucky Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 78, Tennessee State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Morehead State vs. Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Morehead State (-10.7)

Morehead State (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Morehead State has gone 8-3-0 against the spread, while Tennessee State's ATS record this season is 2-9-0. The Eagles are 7-4-0 and the Tigers are 6-5-0 in terms of hitting the over. Morehead State is 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests, while Tennessee State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles average 78.6 points per game (89th in college basketball) while giving up 63 per contest (19th in college basketball). They have a +234 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.6 points per game.

Morehead State wins the rebound battle by 13.9 boards on average. It records 43.7 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.8 per contest.

Morehead State makes 9.7 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (95th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make at a 28.5% rate.

The Eagles rank 59th in college basketball with 100.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd in college basketball defensively with 80.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Morehead State has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (231st in college basketball action), two more than the 10.3 it forces on average (311th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.