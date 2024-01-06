Will Morehead State be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Morehead State's complete tournament resume.

How Morehead State ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 2-1 NR NR 237

Morehead State's best wins

Morehead State's signature win this season came against the Marshall Thundering Herd, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 132) in the RPI. Morehead State brought home the 67-64 win at home on November 30. In the victory over Marshall, Katie Novik put up a team-best 14 points. Paris McBride added 13 points.

Next best wins

89-60 at home over Ohio (No. 296/RPI) on November 22

64-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 307/RPI) on December 31

86-78 at home over Tennessee State (No. 337/RPI) on January 6

Morehead State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Morehead State has drawn the 186th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

As far as the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have four contests against teams above .500.

Morehead St has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Morehead State's next game

Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Morehead State Eagles

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Morehead State Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

