If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Morehead State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Morehead State ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-4 3-0 NR NR 95

Morehead State's best wins

Morehead State picked up its signature win of the season on November 29, when it took down the Austin Peay Governors, who rank No. 213 in the RPI rankings, 61-50. That signature victory against Austin Peay featured a team-best 25 points from Riley Minix. Drew Thelwell, with 25 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

87-80 at home over Chattanooga (No. 221/RPI) on December 3

74-66 at home over Mercer (No. 227/RPI) on November 14

86-77 on the road over North Alabama (No. 262/RPI) on December 10

64-51 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 285/RPI) on November 20

78-68 at home over Tennessee State (No. 289/RPI) on January 6

Morehead State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Morehead State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Eagles are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Morehead State has drawn the 195th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule features 15 games against teams with worse records and eight games versus teams with records north of .500.

Morehead St's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Morehead State's next game

Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Morehead State Eagles

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Morehead State Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

