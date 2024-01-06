The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC) travel in ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: Univision

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

This season, Louisville has a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 33rd.

The Cardinals' 72.9 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 65.1 the Panthers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.1 points, Louisville is 4-6.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisville scored 66 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (64.4).

The Cardinals gave up fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than away (81.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, Louisville made more 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).

Louisville Upcoming Schedule