How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC) travel in ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: Univision
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (39.4%).
- This season, Louisville has a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 33rd.
- The Cardinals' 72.9 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 65.1 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.1 points, Louisville is 4-6.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Louisville scored 66 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (64.4).
- The Cardinals gave up fewer points at home (71.9 per game) than away (81.1) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Louisville made more 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 85-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky
|L 95-76
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Virginia
|L 77-53
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|Pittsburgh
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/13/2024
|NC State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
