Can we count on Louisville to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Louisville ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-0 17 16 13

Louisville's best wins

When Louisville defeated the Gonzaga Bulldogs (No. 18 in the AP's Top 25) on November 26 by a score of 81-70, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. With 21 points, Kiki Jefferson was the top scorer versus Gonzaga. Second on the team was Nina Rickards, with 16 points.

Next best wins

61-44 at home over Duke (No. 19/RPI) on January 4

59-51 at home over Washington (No. 47/RPI) on December 20

77-72 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 70/RPI) on December 31

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 90/RPI) on November 6

73-61 at home over Kentucky (No. 96/RPI) on December 10

Louisville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Louisville has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cardinals are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Louisville is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Louisville faces the 16th-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Cardinals have 16 games left on the schedule, with 13 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Louisville has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Louisville's next game

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Louisville Cardinals

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Louisville Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ACC Network

