What are Kentucky's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Kentucky ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 1-1 NR NR 96

Kentucky's best wins

Kentucky notched its signature win of the season on January 4 by securing a 73-63 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 50 team in the RPI. Ajae Petty recorded a team-best 22 points with 19 rebounds and three assists in the game against Arkansas.

Next best wins

87-80 at home over Lipscomb (No. 99/RPI) on December 21

74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 122/RPI) on November 7

83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 147/RPI) on November 30

72-59 at home over Samford (No. 215/RPI) on December 31

82-54 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 225/RPI) on November 11

Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Kentucky is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Kentucky is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Kentucky takes on the 25th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Wildcats' upcoming schedule includes no games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records above .500.

Kentucky has 14 games left this season, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

