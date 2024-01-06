If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Kentucky and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Kentucky ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 1-0 6 6 25

Kentucky's best wins

On December 16, Kentucky picked up its best win of the season, an 87-83 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25. With 17 points, Rob Dillingham was the leading scorer versus North Carolina. Second on the team was D.J. Wagner, with 14 points.

Next best wins

95-73 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 29/RPI) on November 28

87-85 on the road over Florida (No. 72/RPI) on January 6

96-88 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 108/RPI) on November 20

81-61 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on November 10

118-82 at home over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on November 24

Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Kentucky is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Kentucky has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Kentucky gets the 65th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

As far as the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.

Of UK's 18 remaining games this season, it has five upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV Channel: ESPN

