2024 NCAA Bracketology: Kentucky March Madness Odds | January 8
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Kentucky and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Preseason national championship odds: +1600
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +1400
How Kentucky ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-2
|1-0
|6
|6
|25
Kentucky's best wins
On December 16, Kentucky picked up its best win of the season, an 87-83 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25. With 17 points, Rob Dillingham was the leading scorer versus North Carolina. Second on the team was D.J. Wagner, with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 95-73 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 29/RPI) on November 28
- 87-85 on the road over Florida (No. 72/RPI) on January 6
- 96-88 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 108/RPI) on November 20
- 81-61 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on November 10
- 118-82 at home over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on November 24
Kentucky's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Kentucky is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.
- Kentucky has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Kentucky gets the 65th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- As far as the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.
- Of UK's 18 remaining games this season, it has five upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Kentucky's next game
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV Channel: ESPN
