The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), winners of four straight. It begins at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline
FanDuel Florida (-1.5) 170.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kentucky vs. Florida Betting Trends

  • Kentucky has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • Florida has put together a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • Gators games have hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.

Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1800
  • The Wildcats' national championship odds have dropped from +1400 at the beginning of the season to +1800, the 49th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.