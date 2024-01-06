Will Kasperi Kapanen Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 6?
When the St. Louis Blues square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kasperi Kapanen light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Kapanen stats and insights
- Kapanen has scored in four of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Kapanen has no points on the power play.
- Kapanen averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 118 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Kapanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|13:44
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|14:47
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:11
|Home
|L 6-4
Blues vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
