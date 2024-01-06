Jefferson County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Jefferson County, Kentucky, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atherton High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Male High School at Hopkinsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
