On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Jakub Vrana going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Vrana stats and insights

Vrana has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Vrana has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.9% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Vrana recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:59 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 5-2 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 4-2 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:43 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:53 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 2-1

Blues vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

