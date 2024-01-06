Franklin County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Benton High School at Pendleton County High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6

1:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Winchester, KY

Winchester, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Frankfort Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6

2:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Atherton High School at Frankfort High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6

3:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Frankfort, KY

Frankfort, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Hills High School at Madison Central High School