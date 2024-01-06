If you live in Fayette County, Kentucky and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Frankfort Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6

2:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at George Rogers Clark High School