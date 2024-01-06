Will Eastern Kentucky be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Eastern Kentucky's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Eastern Kentucky's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Eastern Kentucky ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-5 0-2 NR NR 171

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Eastern Kentucky beat the UAB Blazers on November 18. The final score was 68-64. With 20 points, Antwainette Walker was the leading scorer against UAB. Second on the team was Ivy Turner, with 14 points.

Next best wins

59-54 at home over Samford (No. 215/RPI) on December 29

85-55 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 281/RPI) on December 6

57-48 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 307/RPI) on December 19

86-75 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 322/RPI) on November 11

79-69 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 337/RPI) on December 15

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Colonels are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Eastern Kentucky has the 294th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Glancing at the Colonels' upcoming schedule, they have five games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

EKU's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Eastern Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Bellarmine Knights vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Bellarmine Knights vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Eastern Kentucky games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.