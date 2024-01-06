What are Eastern Kentucky's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Eastern Kentucky's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Eastern Kentucky ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 2-0 NR NR 287

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky's best wins

Against the Lipscomb Bisons on January 4, Eastern Kentucky picked up its best win of the season, which was an 80-72 home victory. The leading point-getter against Lipscomb was Devontae Blanton, who recorded 19 points with five rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

69-59 at home over Austin Peay (No. 213/RPI) on January 6

77-76 at home over Troy (No. 214/RPI) on November 27

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

The Colonels have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Eastern Kentucky has drawn the 107th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Colonels' upcoming schedule features seven games against teams with worse records and four games versus teams with records above .500.

EKU has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Eastern Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Central Arkansas Bears vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Central Arkansas Bears vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Eastern Kentucky games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.