How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) are home in ASUN action versus the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Jacksonville vs Stetson (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Lipscomb vs Bellarmine (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Queens vs Kennesaw State (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Colonels have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Governors' opponents have knocked down.
- Eastern Kentucky has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Colonels are the 15th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 235th.
- The 82.1 points per game the Colonels put up are 16.5 more points than the Governors give up (65.6).
- When Eastern Kentucky scores more than 65.6 points, it is 5-6.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Kentucky is averaging 91.5 points per game this season at home, which is 22 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (69.5).
- The Colonels are surrendering 74 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (86.3).
- Looking at three-pointers, Eastern Kentucky has fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 9.3 treys per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 111-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 80-53
|Mackey Arena
|1/4/2024
|Lipscomb
|W 80-72
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/6/2024
|Austin Peay
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
|1/13/2024
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.