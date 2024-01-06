Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Calvary Christian School vs. Bracken County High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bracken County High School will host Calvary Christian School on Saturday, January 6 at 2:25 PM ET.
Calvary Chr. vs. Bracken County Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:25 PM ET
- Location: Carlisle, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bracken County Games Today
Paris High School at Augusta High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Carlisle, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
