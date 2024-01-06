Will Brayden Schenn Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 6?
In the upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Brayden Schenn to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn has scored in five of 37 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Schenn has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
- Schenn averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 118 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|L 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.