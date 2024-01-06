Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Hurricanes on January 6, 2024
Player prop bet options for Sebastian Aho, Robert Thomas and others are listed when the Carolina Hurricanes host the St. Louis Blues at PNC Arena on Saturday (at 8:00 PM ET).
Blues vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Thomas is one of the top offensive options for St. Louis with 41 points (1.1 per game), with 16 goals and 25 assists in 37 games (playing 20:48 per game).
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Jan. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|2
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Pavel Buchnevich has helped lead the offense for St. Louis this season with 12 goals and 17 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|5
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Jordan Kyrou's nine goals and 18 assists add up to 27 points this season.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|2
|0
|2
|7
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Aho has been vital to Carolina this season, with 46 points in 36 games.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Jan. 5
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Rangers
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 30
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 28
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|3
|4
|2
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's top contributors through 39 games, with 14 goals and 14 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Jan. 5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
