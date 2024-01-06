Player prop bet options for Sebastian Aho, Robert Thomas and others are listed when the Carolina Hurricanes host the St. Louis Blues at PNC Arena on Saturday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Blues vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Thomas is one of the top offensive options for St. Louis with 41 points (1.1 per game), with 16 goals and 25 assists in 37 games (playing 20:48 per game).

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Jan. 4 1 1 2 2 at Penguins Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 1 1 2 2

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Pavel Buchnevich has helped lead the offense for St. Louis this season with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Jan. 4 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 0 0 0 5 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 0 2 2 5

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Jordan Kyrou's nine goals and 18 assists add up to 27 points this season.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Jan. 4 0 1 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 2 0 2 7

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Aho has been vital to Carolina this season, with 46 points in 36 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Jan. 5 0 3 3 3 at Rangers Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 1 2 3 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 4 4 2 at Predators Dec. 27 1 3 4 2

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's top contributors through 39 games, with 14 goals and 14 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Jan. 5 1 0 1 3 at Rangers Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 0 0 5 at Predators Dec. 27 1 1 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.