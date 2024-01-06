The Carolina Hurricanes will host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, January 6, with the Hurricanes having won five consecutive games.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Blues vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 118 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the NHL.

The Blues have 106 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blues are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals during that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 37 16 25 41 22 31 54% Pavel Buchnevich 35 12 17 29 26 25 25.6% Jordan Kyrou 37 9 18 27 23 22 33.3% Kevin Hayes 37 9 10 19 13 24 56.9% Torey Krug 37 1 16 17 22 18 -

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are allowing 118 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 15th in league play.

The Hurricanes score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (135 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 42 goals during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players