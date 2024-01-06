How to Watch the Blues vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes will host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, January 6, with the Hurricanes having won five consecutive games.
Tune in on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO as the Hurricanes try to knock off the Blues.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have allowed 118 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the NHL.
- The Blues have 106 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Blues are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 31 goals during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|37
|16
|25
|41
|22
|31
|54%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|35
|12
|17
|29
|26
|25
|25.6%
|Jordan Kyrou
|37
|9
|18
|27
|23
|22
|33.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|37
|9
|10
|19
|13
|24
|56.9%
|Torey Krug
|37
|1
|16
|17
|22
|18
|-
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are allowing 118 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 15th in league play.
- The Hurricanes score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (135 total, 3.5 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 42 goals during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|36
|15
|31
|46
|22
|17
|54.2%
|Seth Jarvis
|39
|14
|14
|28
|13
|24
|44.1%
|Martin Necas
|38
|9
|17
|26
|13
|14
|34.7%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|24
|9
|17
|26
|13
|9
|-
|Michael Bunting
|38
|9
|17
|26
|19
|12
|35.3%
