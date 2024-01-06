Blues vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - January 6
The St. Louis Blues' (19-17-1) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Saturday, January 6 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) at PNC Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Justin Faulk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Blues vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues have 106 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- St. Louis' total of 118 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 15th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -12, they are 25th in the league.
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes score the fourth-most goals in the league (135 total, 3.5 per game).
- Their goal differential (+17) makes them ninth-best in the league.
Blues vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-190)
|Blues (+155)
|6.5
