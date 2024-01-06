Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) play a fellow ASUN opponent, the Bellarmine Knights (4-10, 0-0 ASUN), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Peter Suder: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Langdon Hatton: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Garrett Tipton: 10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dezmond McKinney: 6.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Will Pruitt: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Derrin Boyd: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen McCormack: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Joe Anderson: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- A.J McGinnis: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison
|Bellarmine Rank
|Bellarmine AVG
|Lipscomb AVG
|Lipscomb Rank
|321st
|67.3
|Points Scored
|80.8
|61st
|200th
|71.7
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|236th
|312th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|36.4
|198th
|339th
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|304th
|171st
|7.6
|3pt Made
|9.0
|63rd
|118th
|14.5
|Assists
|14.1
|144th
|92nd
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.4
|145th
