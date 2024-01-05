Russell County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Russell County, Kentucky. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Russell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton County High School at Russell County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Russell Springs, KY
- Conference: District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
