The Green Bay Phoenix (10-3) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-10) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Truist Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix put up an average of 74.2 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 76.7 the Norse give up.

Green Bay is 5-0 when it scores more than 76.7 points.

Northern Kentucky's record is 2-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.2 points.

The Norse put up 63.2 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 58.8 the Phoenix allow.

Northern Kentucky has a 2-5 record when putting up more than 58.8 points.

Green Bay has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.2 points.

The Norse shoot 40.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Phoenix allow defensively.

The Phoenix make 49.1% of their shots from the field, 6.5% higher than the Norse's defensive field-goal percentage.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 48.8 FG%

12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 48.8 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Macey Blevins: 10.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 17.5 3PT% (7-for-40)

10.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 17.5 3PT% (7-for-40) Noelle Hubert: 5.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

5.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Allison Basye: 6.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Northern Kentucky Schedule