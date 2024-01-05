Friday's game that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (10-3) against the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-10) at Truist Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-55 in favor of Green Bay, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 5.

The Norse are coming off of a 67-55 loss to Detroit Mercy in their last game on Monday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 81, Northern Kentucky 55

Other Horizon Predictions

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

When the Norse beat the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked No. 128 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 76-66, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

The Norse have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (five).

Northern Kentucky has three losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 48.8 FG%

12.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 48.8 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Macey Blevins: 10.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 17.5 3PT% (7-for-40)

10.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 17.5 3PT% (7-for-40) Noelle Hubert: 5.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

5.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Allison Basye: 6.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse have a -162 scoring differential, falling short by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 63.2 points per game to rank 232nd in college basketball and are giving up 76.7 per contest to rank 341st in college basketball.

On offense, Northern Kentucky is averaging 64.7 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (63.2 points per game) is 1.5 PPG lower.

The Norse score 73.0 points per game at home, compared to 60.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 12.7 points per contest.

Northern Kentucky allows 73.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 79.3 on the road.

