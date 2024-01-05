We have an exciting high school matchup in Gainesboro, TN on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 6:00 PM CT), with Jackson County High School hosting Monroe County High School.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County vs. Jackson County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 6:00 PM CT

6:00 PM CT Location: Gainesboro, TN

Gainesboro, TN Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Monroe County Games Today

Polk County High School at Sweetwater High School