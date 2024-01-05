Lee County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lee County, Kentucky, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Estill County High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Beattyville, KY
- Conference: District 56
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.