The Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant included, take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Morant, in his previous game (January 3 loss against the Raptors), produced 28 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Morant's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 26.5 25.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 Assists 7.5 8.3 PRA -- 39.3 PR -- 31 3PM 1.5 1.4



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Morant has made 9.1 shots per game, which accounts for 5.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 2.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Morant's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 12th in possessions per game with 103.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 114.6 points per contest, which is 16th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 44.5 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have allowed 27.1 per contest, 20th in the NBA.

Conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Ja Morant vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 34 10 5 6 2 0 3 4/26/2023 38 31 10 7 2 0 1 4/24/2023 44 19 4 7 1 1 3 4/22/2023 42 45 9 13 6 0 0 4/16/2023 30 18 6 2 2 0 2 2/28/2023 34 39 10 10 0 0 2 1/20/2023 34 22 3 8 1 0 0

