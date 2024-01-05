Henry County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Henry County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henry County High School at Grant County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dry Ridge, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
