Anthony Davis and Desmond Bane are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies square off at Crypto.com Arena on Friday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: +132)

The 22.5-point over/under set for Bane on Friday is 2.0 lower than his scoring average of 24.5.

He has collected 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Friday.

Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday.

Bane has connected on 3.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Get Bane gear at Fanatics!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -108)

The 18.5-point total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Friday is 2.3 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has collected 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Friday.

Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -120) 13.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Davis' 25.4 points per game average is 3.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.1 fewer rebounds per game (12.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).

Davis' season-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -108)

The 26.5-point over/under set for LeBron James on Friday is 1.7 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His rebounding average -- 7.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (7.5).

James' assists average -- 7.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.