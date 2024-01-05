The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 228.5 points in nine of 34 games this season.

Memphis' games this season have had an average of 220.3 points, 8.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Memphis is 13-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have been victorious in five, or 23.8%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Memphis has a record of 3-10, a 23.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 19 54.3% 113.7 220.6 114.6 228 229.4 Grizzlies 9 26.5% 106.9 220.6 113.4 228 224.6

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have gone over the total three times.

Against the spread, Memphis has had better results on the road (9-9-0) than at home (4-12-0).

The Grizzlies put up 7.7 fewer points per game (106.9) than the Lakers give up (114.6).

Memphis is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 13-21 7-8 13-21 Lakers 15-20 6-5 18-17

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers 106.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.7 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 6-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-6 6-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-4 113.4 Points Allowed (PG) 114.6 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 10-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-4 9-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.